Eternals breaks viewership record on Disney + in the US

Eternals received a varied reception from critics and fans when it landed in cinemas back in November 2021. To this day, the movie is classed as "rotten" when looking at the Rotten Tomatoes critic score, due to its 48% rating (audience score is at 78%, however). Yet even with this being said, the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick seems to have done quite well on Disney+, and as analyst Luiz Fernando (via a report from third-party researcher Samba TV) states on Twitter, Eternals has had the biggest debut for an MCU film ever in the US on the streamer.

Beating out Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which reached 1.8 million households in the US, Eternals has been streamed by over two million US households in its first five days. The report also states that this is on par with Encanto's viewership numbers, which is also approximately two million.

If you haven't had a chance to catch Eternals for yourself yet, be sure to read our review of the Chloé Zhao-directed superhero movie here, and can catch the official trailer below.