Eternal Strands will be 25-35 hours long, according to game director

HQ

I don't know whether it's just me, sitting in my ivory tower, but it does feel like there's an audible groan when a lot of games go for 100+ hour playtimes now. On the odd occasion, you will sink that amount of time into a game, but otherwise there's just too much stuff to play and too little time to play in.

It seems Yellow Brick Games, the developer behind Eternal Strands, is looking to balance respecting players' time while also giving them a substantial RPG experience. Speaking with Wccftech, the game director Frederic St-Laurent said that the experience should last "between 25 to 35 hours."

"In the past playthrough I did, I took my time and everything, but I ended up with 40 hours doing every quest in the game," he continued. "I expect players are going to go a little bit faster than that, but still, just the main bath is 25 hours."

Eternal Strands is set to launch early 2025 on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5. Do you think 25-25 hours is long enough for the game?