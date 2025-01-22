Eternal Strands, Sniper Elite: Resistance and much more coming to Game Pass

HQ

You might know the drill by now: at the start of a new month and somewhere in the middle, Microsoft unveils what Game Pass subscribers can expect over the next two weeks. Of course, mid-January 2025 is no different in that department, and after an absolutely fantastic 2024, it's clear that the subscription service is off to a flying start.

Among other things, we can look forward to several decent-sized third-party titles being added on premiere day, as well as the occasional classic.

Check out the full list below (games with * will not be added to Game Pass Standard on the premiere, games with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be added to Xbox Standard):



Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - January 21*



Flock (Console) - January 22**



Gigantic: Rampage Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) - January 22



Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Console) - January 22*



Magical Delicacy (Console) - January 22*



Tchia (Xbox Series S/X) - January 22*



The Case of the Golden Idol (Console) - January 22*



Starbound (Cloud and Console) - January 22



Eternal Strands (Cloud, Console, and PC) - January 28*



Orcs Must Die: Deathtrap (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - January 28*



Shady Part of Me (Cloud, Console, and PC) - January 29



Sniper Elite: Resistance (Cloud, Console, and PC) - January 30*



Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - January 31*



Far Cry: New Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 4



We especially think you should keep an eye out for the third-person adventure Eternal Strands, developed by Yellow Brick Games. This is a relatively newly founded studio with industry veterans from game series such as Assassin's Creed, Dragon Age, Mass Effect and Watch Dogs coming together to create their dream titles.

As usual, there are also perks for subscribers, which this round includes several nice promotions such as Bruce Lee Bundle for EA Sports UFC 5, Year of the Snake Bundle for War Thunder, Lottie and Percy Bundle for Throne and Liberty and Ultimate US Starter Pack for Enlisted. Read more about all this on Xbox Wire.

Unfortunately, some games are also leaving the Game Pass. Make sure to play them before they are removed on January 31, and Game Pass subscribers also have up to 20% off them if you want to keep some.