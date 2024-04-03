Eternal Strands revealed with new trailer

Yellow Brick Games has finally unveiled its debut project, Eternal Strands. Founded by industry veterans back in 2020, Yellow Brick has grown to a team of 68 which has spent four years plugging away at Eternal Strands.

The game is an action-adventure title made in Unreal Engine 5. You play as Brynn, a Weaver who wants to discover the mysteries of her lost homeland. She'll fight massive creatures known as Arks along the way. The game seems to take inspiration from Monster Hunter and Shadow of the Colossus.

Mike Laidlaw, chief creative officer at Yellow Brick Games, spoke about the goal of the game. "Our hope with Eternal Strands is to deliver an adventure that brings a sense of fun and excitement to fantasy, while encouraging players to experiment with its systems. It's a very different game to ones I've worked on in the past, and it's been a delight to generally answer the question 'what if the player does X?' with 'Cool!' It's also exciting to have a chance to build an all-new world that encourages and reacts to this kind of play."

Eternal Strands releases some time in 2025.