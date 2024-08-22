Eternal Strands looks like the ultimate physics-based playground

HQ

We've just got a look at a brand-new gameplay trailer for Yellow Brick Games' Eternal Strands, introducing us to the world of the Enclave and our protagonist Brynn. Throughout the relatively short trailer below, there's a lot to cover, so let's get stuck in.

The most important piece of kit you'll have in Eternal Strands is your Mantle. This allows you to control frost, fire, and kinetic magic, letting you interact with practically everything in the game world. You can also climb nearly everything, too.

Throughout a day in the Enclave, you'll be looking to collect loot to build up your base camp back home and improve relations with your fellow Weavers. We got a look at their appearances in the trailer, but imagine we'll have to wait a bit before getting to know them all better.

Brynn does get up close and personal with some of the colossal Arks in the game, which are towering enemies that you can defeat to upgrade your Mantle. Early on, you might want to avoid these fights, but when you're ready, you'll find you can use all of your abilities to help take this massive enemies down. Sometimes, harsh weather may help or hinder you in battle as well.

Finally, we got confirmation that Eternal Strands is arriving in early 2025 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.