HQ

Yellow Brick Games' debut title Eternal Strands has gone gold. If you're not familiar with the term, that essentially means the vast majority of work on the base game is now complete, and while a few tweaks can be done here and there ahead of launch, most of the legwork has been done.

Eternal Strands is a physics-based sandbox game, set in an open world where you'll use magical powers as well as weapons in order to take down some colossal enemies. It also features a cast of characters you can get to know back at home base, mixing a sort of Dragon Age character vibe with combat that looks like an evolved Shadow of the Colossus.

The game launches for PC via Epic Games Store and Steam, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on the 28th of January 2025. It's also available via Game Pass for those already subscribed. While it is dodging the RPG mania of February, Eternal Strands is only doing so by a couple of days, so in effect it's yet another game to add to that bulging calendar.