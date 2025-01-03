Eternal Strands gets a free demo on the 21st of January

HQ

Eternal Strands is one of the bigger launches in January, and before its official release date on the 28th of Jan, we'll be getting a chance to play the game early. As announced on Yellow Brick Games' social media pages, Eternal Strands has a public demo set to go live later in the month.

On the 21st of January, you'll be able to play Eternal Strands for yourself. We're not sure how long we'll be able to play the game for, or if we'll just be doing a section of it, as details haven't yet <social>been given out.

https://x.com/YellowBrick_Qc/status/1874832372568666282</social>

Eternal Strands looks to be a mix of Dragon Age, The Legend of Zelda, and Shadow of the Colossus. Coming from the veteran creators at Yellow Brick Games, it's a release we've had our eye on for a while, and at Gamescom we got to chat all about it with game director and co-founder at Yellow Brick Games Frederic St-Laurent.