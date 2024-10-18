Eternal Strands confirmed as a Game Pass title

HQ

One of the many games showcased at Microsoft's Xbox Partner Preview event on Thursday night was Eternal Strands. The name may not sound familiar, but it's being developed by Yellow Brick Games, founded by veterans of Bioware and Ubisoft.

Eternal Strands is described as an action-adventure filled with huge creatures to fight, and to do this we have a very flexible arsenal of magic and weapons, which we are encouraged to combine in different ways.

The trailer we got to see promised a lot of good things with a colorful and rich design - but that wasn't the only surprise Microsoft and Yellow Brick Games had in store, because it turns out that it will also be included with Game Pass right off the bat.

Check out the gameplay-packed video below, which by the way is called Cast & Combine, a name that will make sense once you've seen it. Eternal Strands will be released this coming spring for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.