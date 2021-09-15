Eternal Darkness is Phil Spencer's favourite GameCube title

Yesterday marked the Japanese 20th anniversary of GameCube, which was launched on September 14, 2001. In Europe, we had to wait until May 3 the following year, so for us, it's celebration time 2022 instead.

While GameCube did bomb commercially and was Nintendo's worst-selling main console ever until the Wii U was released, it's still a wonderful piece of hardware with some excellent games. This has led to a lot of GameCube memories on social media during the day. When the official Twitter Gaming account asked which GameCube game was the best, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer was one of the people who replied, and he likes Silicon Knights' classic Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem best.

We assume this will lead to speculations and rumours about Microsoft resurrecting the series, but it was probably just an honest answer from Spencer - so don't get your hopes up. With that being said, which was your favorite Gamecube title, and would you like a remake or sequel to Eternal Darkness?