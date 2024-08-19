Eternal Champions is next in line for a Hollywood adaption

HQ

As you know, it's currently quite trendy to make video games into movies after several big successes in recent years, not least with Sonic, The Last of Us and Fallout. Of course, we suspected that more games would be turned into movies and TV series, but we're still a bit confused about what Hollywood has set its sights on next.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that the relatively unknown and semi-obscure Sega fighting game Eternal Champions is in the pipeline, with a script written by Derek Connolly (who specializes in working with established brands). The game was originally released for the Mega Drive in 1993 - the following year in Europe - and Sega is also rumored to be working on a video game reboot.

Skydance and Paramount are responsible for the movie adaptation of this odd title, and you can check out the original game in the YouTube clip below.