Etermax on Trivia Crack World: "We wanted to see the characters, talk to them, we were looking for that social experience"

I'm sure you remember looking forward to killing time playing Word Crack and Trivia Crack a few years ago, or maybe you're even one of that solid player base that's still hooked on them. Those daily challenges that stimulate the mind and keep you entertained using your brain trying to figure out how to fit that word on the tip of your tongue into that limited space of letters were the most popular games back in the day, bridging the gap between the mass of smartphone users with the gaming component in them.

The truth is that both games are still in good shape, something that Máximo Cavazzani, CEO of the studio responsible for these mobile hits, Etermax, confirmed in a transoceanic interview during the celebration of their 15th anniversary, which you can see in full below.

As well as congratulating him, Max confirmed that there is indeed still a large daily player base for Trivia Crack and Word Crack, and that virtual reality users will soon find a new way to play them.

"Trivia Crack World, which is what it's called, is our latest game, a VR game. It's available through Meta Quest. It's in beta right now, and it's launching at the end of the year, and what we're trying to do there is do everything we couldn't do on mobile, right? So we always envisioned meeting the characters, seeing them in real person, actually talking to them, but also the overall experience. We always believed in a social experience."

"And I think VR takes that to a new level. You can sit at a table and play trivia, like a board game, but with all this magic happening. But with a guy sitting next to you, you can approach him asking him questions, you can be there with your friends. But also, if your friends don't have a VR headset, they can come in through their mobile, so you can be playing with them."

Talking about the current technology boom in VR, the conversation quickly drifted to the shores of artificial intelligence. We asked Etermax how they were positioning themselves for its application, even in their games, and the response was most interesting:

"I've been an advocate of the technology. I started studying software engineering because of that, because of what I imagined it would be. But, of course, ChatGPT and the new LLMs changed the whole landscape. And we started from day one to find things that these new AIs could help us with."

"And they help us a lot with repeat questions, with translations, with new content, with derived content, with extended content, which is, for example, when you have a question, you want some context about the question, something else that you would see on a TV show."

And about this expansion of the heart of the game could also be leveraged, for example, in those secondary characters that are always there, and that it's not always difficult to make unique and stand out, the NPCs:

"We think of NPCs as a very important thing in the new VR game, because they will be like the workers in the park. So you can go and ask them anything. You can ask them, where is the next attraction? You can ask them to ask you a question or whatever you want."

"And this interaction comes very naturally. We were one of the first games to do this, and I foresee this happening in every game. But you can experience it right now with Trivia Crack."