Estonia warns Russia is rebuilding its military to shift balance of power in Europe

HQ

Russia is rapidly rebuilding its armed forces in an effort to alter the balance of power in Europe, even though it is not expected to attack any NATO country in the immediate future, Estonia's foreign intelligence service has warned. In its annual report published on Tuesday, the agency said Moscow was racing to expand military capacity as European states invest more heavily in defence following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to the report, Russian leaders are increasingly concerned that Europe could develop the ability to conduct independent military action against Russia within two to three years. As a result, the Kremlin's current strategy is to "delay and hinder" European rearmament. Estonia's intelligence chief, Kaupo Rosin, said ammunition production in Russia was growing so quickly that Moscow could stockpile for future wars while continuing operations in Ukraine.

The report also warned that Russia was seeking to exploit relations with the new US administration to ease sanctions and secure a settlement that would cement Ukraine's defeat, even as its broader objectives remain unchanged. Moscow still aims to marginalise NATO and reshape Europe's security architecture, Estonia said, adding that closer cooperation between Russia and China would amplify the risks, as any concessions to Moscow could also bolster Beijing's global ambitions...

Check out the annual report.