Estonia reports Russian airspace violation, NATO jets scrambled

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Estonia has accused Russia of violating its airspace after a Su-30 fighter jet briefly entered the country's territory near Vaindloo Island in the Gulf of Finland, prompting a rapid response from NATO forces.

Foreign minister Margus Tsahkna said the aircraft remained in Estonian airspace for around one minute, marking the first such incident this year. NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission responded by deploying Italian fighter jets to monitor the situation.

"There was no threat to Estonia's security," Tsahkna said, downplaying the immediate risk while confirming the breach. Despite its short duration, the incursion has drawn diplomatic attention in Tallinn.

Estonia has summoned a Russian diplomat in protest, while Moscow has yet to comment. The incident follows previous tensions in the region, including a similar episode last year that Estonia described as an "unprecedentedly brazen" incursion.

As Tallinn states on social media:

@MFAestonia has summoned the Russian chargé d'affaires after a Russian SU-30 fighter jet violated Estonia's airspace near Vaindloo Island on March 18, remaining for about one minute. I can confirm that NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission responded swiftly, with Italian Air Force units deployed. There was no threat to Estonia's security.