Estonia accuses Russia of airspace breach over sanctioned tanker

The latest news on Estonia and Russia . On Thursday, Estonia has accused Russia of violating NATO airspace after a Su-35 fighter jet flew in during an attempted inspection of a sanctioned tanker, the Jaguar, near Tallinn.

The Estonian Navy says the vessel was unflagged and refused to cooperate, prompting an escort back to Russian waters. The ship, part of Moscow's so-called shadow fleet, had recently been added to Britain's sanctions list. Check out the incident in the video below.