Estêvão's last minute goal for Chelsea makes Liverpool drop their crown

Liverpool's crisis continues. The English champions, used to winning everything, coming from a seven-win streak in all competitions, suddenly finds themselves with three defeats in a row. Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge could have entered in Arne Slot's predictions, as one of the hardest visits in Premier League, but coming after a 1-0 defeat against Galatasaray in Champions League, and a 2-1 against Crystal Palace, red alarms are sounding in Anfield.

Moisés Caicedo scored the opener in the first half for Chelsea, Cody Gakpo tied the match, but in the 96th minute, Estevao netted after chasing a long pass by Marc Cucurella.

The truth is that Chelsea dominated the match today, were better physically, Mac Allister disappointed and Arne Slot' substitutions didn't work... Meanwhile, Chelsea has found a new star, the 18-year-old Estêvão Willian, signed last summer from Palmeiras after Club World Cup (where the winger scored, precisely, against Chelsea).

Liverpool and Chelsea swap places in Premier League

Liverpool's defeat at Stamford Brige and Arsenal's earlier win against West Ham, 2-0, means that they switch places: Arsenal leads the league with 16 points, Liverpool is second with 15. Chelsea had suffered an awful start with 2 draws and 2 defeats, but now climbs to the sixth position, perhaps rejoining the race for the league?