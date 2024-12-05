Espresso and Barry Keoghan top 2024's most mispronounced words

HQ

A few weeks ago, we reported on the Collins Word of the Year, which went to Brat following the Brat Summer led by pop star Charli XCX. Well, not only has that had its impact on society, as now another pop star has led to a certain word being one of the most mispronounced of the year.

Language learning tool Babbel (thanks, Sky News) has published its most mispronounced words of 2024 list, and one of the biggest is actually Espresso. The word boomed back into the spotlight following the Sabrina Carpenter song of the same name being a summer hit, and speaking about the pop star, her former partner Saltburn's Barry Keoghan also made the cut for having a notoriously hard to pronounce name.

The full list of mispronounced names include:



Espresso



Barry Keoghan



Phryge



Shein



Speculoos-3b



Josko Gvardiol



Ncuti Gatwa



Snus



Flygskam



Cryptosporidium



This is an ad:

Are there any other words that you think should make the cut on this list?