Esports World Cup: Xiao Hai dubbed Street Fighter 6 victor

This past weekend saw the hosting of the final three tournaments at the Esports World Cup in 2025. One of these events was the Street Fighter 6 series, which pitted 48 of the best players around the world against one another in a bid to secure a portion of a $1 million prize pool.

After a gruelling turn of events, Chinese star Zeng "Xiao Hai" Zhuojun came out on top after defeating Derek "Blaz" Blaz in the grand finale after a tense round of gameplay that concluded 5-4 in Xiao Hai's favour.

Ultimately, Xiao Hai's mastery of Mai proved to be the ticket to victory, all after Blaz destroyed his efforts as M. Bison with a dominant performance as Ryu that saw Blaz launch into a 3-0 lead. However Xiao Hai's Mai was too much for Blaz to handle, even after a swap to Ken, with the Chinese star almost never dropping a map until he won his fifth and final round.

This result has seen Xiao Hai heading home with $250,000 in prize money on top of earning a direct invitation to the Capcom Cup 12 too, which will occur in March 2026.