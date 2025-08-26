Esports World Cup: Xiao Hai dubbed Street Fighter 6 victor
The Chinese star has punched his ticket to the Capcom Cup 12.
This past weekend saw the hosting of the final three tournaments at the Esports World Cup in 2025. One of these events was the Street Fighter 6 series, which pitted 48 of the best players around the world against one another in a bid to secure a portion of a $1 million prize pool.
After a gruelling turn of events, Chinese star Zeng "Xiao Hai" Zhuojun came out on top after defeating Derek "Blaz" Blaz in the grand finale after a tense round of gameplay that concluded 5-4 in Xiao Hai's favour.
Ultimately, Xiao Hai's mastery of Mai proved to be the ticket to victory, all after Blaz destroyed his efforts as M. Bison with a dominant performance as Ryu that saw Blaz launch into a 3-0 lead. However Xiao Hai's Mai was too much for Blaz to handle, even after a swap to Ken, with the Chinese star almost never dropping a map until he won his fifth and final round.
This result has seen Xiao Hai heading home with $250,000 in prize money on top of earning a direct invitation to the Capcom Cup 12 too, which will occur in March 2026.