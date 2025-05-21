Esports World Cup will play host to Apex Legends Global Series Midseason Playoffs

HQ

While many of the tournaments and events that are being planned for the Esports World Cup over the summer are unique and standalone ones where teams are mostly just competing for an additional trophy and prize money, some of the events are official parts of their main competitive scene. This is the case for the Apex Legends and EA Sports FC 25 events.

We're told that the Apex Legends event will be the Global Series Midseason Playoffs, where many of the best teams from around the world will be fighting for points and qualification to the eventual World Championship, plus the Midseason trophy. This event will feature a $2 million prize pool, will run between July 10-13, and will see 40 teams in attendance.

To add to this, the EA FC tournament will be the FC Pro World Championship, which will see 32 of the best individual players from around the world battling it out to be crowned world champion, the lion's share of a $1.5 million prize pool, and all between August 7-10.

Needless to say, this year's festival is not going to be one that you will want to miss.