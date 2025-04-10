Esports World Cup will feature record-breaking $70+ million total prize pool

HQ

We've been eagerly awaiting news about the total prize pool for this year's Esports World Cup and whether it will outdo expectations by topping last year's massive $60+ million prize pool. We now have firm information on this front and the main news is that the 2025 festival will feature a record-smashing cash prize.

In total, we're told that the 2025 Esports World Cup will serve up a total prize pool that surpasses $70 million. The exact number is not referenced, but we do know a little about how it will be distributed.

$27 million will be allocated to the top 16 clubs in the Club Championship, with the winner taking home $7 million of that. The remainder of the prize pool will be allocated to the respective tournaments, with over $38 million on offer, plus $450,000 allocated to each MVP award per tournament, and over $5 million set aside for the Road to EWC qualification events.

Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, has stated: "The record-breaking $70+ million prize pool, along with our commitment to the Club Partner Program and our multi-year publisher agreements, is a privilege to announce and validation of our purpose to elevate the industry, by giving players, clubs, publishers and all other stakeholders the stability needed to invest for future success. While more than $70 million is an incredible, life-changing sum, it's always aligned with a long-term vision rather than short-term impact. It's not just to have more money at stake, but to create opportunities for everyone at every level of the ecosystem, and strengthen the industry for generations to come."

The EWC will kick off on July 7 and run until August 24. In total, over 20 games will host individual tournaments, with at least 40 of the biggest esports organisations in attendance too.