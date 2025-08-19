Esports World Cup: Weibo Gaming crowned Teamfight Tactics champion

HQ

This past weekend was the penultimate weekend at the Esports World Cup, and to mark that occasion there was a list of finals that were held and hosted. One such example was the Teamfight Tactics event that saw a champion crowned out of the 16 attending squads.

Following a chaotic and demanding playoffs bracket, the team who came out on top ended up being the Chinese Weibo Gaming, who knocked out both EVOS and AEGIS on their way to the grand final where they faced Virtus.pro and ultimately won the series in a 3-1 fashion.

This result saw Weibo Gaming lifting the trophy and also heading home with $150,000 in prize money, on top of 1,000 Club Points for the organisation to use in the Club Championship, where it currently ranks eighth.