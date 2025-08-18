Esports World Cup: Ulsan crowned victor in the Tekken 8 tournament

HQ

This past weekend saw another massive fighting game tournament hosted at the Esports World Cup, as the Tekken 8 event came to a close. This tournament featured 32 of the best players from around the world and put $1 million up for grabs. After a hectic finals bracket, one man has come out on top, with this being Freecs' South Korean star Lim "Ulsan" Soo-hoon.

Ulsan, a Dragunov main, has been crowned champion after defeating Yoon "LowHigh" Sun-woong in the final match in a rather dominant showing that saw him end the series in a 5-2 fashion.

This result means that Ulsan is heading home with $250,000 in prize money, on top of 1,000 Club Points that has helped Freecs leap up the table into 11th in the Club Championship. Granted, this is almost the entirety of Freecs' total points tally, as the organisation has 1,200 points to its name, a far cry from leader Team Falcons at 4,700.