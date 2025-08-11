Esports World Cup: Twisted Minds dubbed Call of Duty: Warzone victor

HQ

Over the weekend, one of the many finals that happened at the Esports World Cup included the Call of Duty: Warzone event, where 14 teams competed to lift the trophy and secure $250,000 in prize money.

Following a hectic slate of games, the ultimate winner, the team who came out on top for its performance, ended up being Twisted Minds, who managed to hold off the charging Gentle Mates, Virtus.pro, 100 Thieves, and Team Falcons, who finished second through fifth, respectively.

This result has seen the team crowned champion and has also seen the team improve on its performance at last year's Esports World Cup where it finished third overall. By securing the trophy, Twisted Minds now also walks away with 1,000 Club Points, which will be vital in the Club Championship.