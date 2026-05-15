Esports World Cup to reportedly relocate to Paris for 2026 due to conflict in the Middle-East

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This summer, the Esports World Cup is expected to return and to feature over 20 major tournaments across a seven-week period where tens and tens of millions of dollars are on the line for the various attendees. However, there is a catch with this year's event, as the ongoing conflict in the Middle-East has thrown a massive spanner in the Esports World Cup Foundation's plans, namely because having tons of professional stars and even hordes of fans flying to the Saudi Arabian city of Riyadh in the current political climate is risky to say the least.

With this in mind, GamesBeat has now published a report that claims the 2026 Esports World Cup will abdicate the Middle-East and instead look to host its action in Paris, France. It's mentioned that stakeholders and the event's organisers have been informed of these plans over this week, suggesting that a more official announcement will soon be made.

The question about such a mega change is where the action will be held as the festival can no longer use the dedicated competitive gaming sector built specifically for this initiative in Riyadh. What is worth noting is that there were always plans to take the Esports World Cup around the world, selling hosting rights and making this the primary way to fund the festival, but this move seems to be happening at an escalated rate due to the war in the Middle-East that has not just made travelling to the region dangerous but even seen many flights to the area cancelled by airlines.