Esports World Cup: The Teamfight Tactics final four are locked in

The first major final of the week at the Esports World Cup will happen today, when a Teamfight Tactics victor is crowned. Already, the playoffs bracket has started, and already four teams have been eliminated while the four remaining teams advance to the semi-finals and strive for glory.

With this being said, the quarter-finals results and eliminations are as follows:



T1 knocked out Citadel Gaming in a 2-0 match



Virtus.pro eliminated Wolves Esports in a 2-0 set



Weibo Gaming sent EVOS home after a 2-0 series



AEGIS ended Flash Wolves tournament in a 2-0 match



This means the semifinals are arranged as such (with this being an elimination format, meaning the winner moves onto the final and the loser heads to the airport):



T1 vs. Virtus.pro



Weibo Gaming vs. AEGIS



All of the three final games happen later today, meaning in a few hours we'll know who has lifted the trophy and who walks away with the majority of the $500,000 prize pool.