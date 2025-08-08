Esports World Cup: The Rainbow Six: Siege X semi-finals are set

HQ

It's crunch time for the Rainbow Six: Siege X tournament at the Esports World Cup, as the quarterfinals have been completed, meaning we now know the four remaining teams who have punched their semi-finals slots, plus the four others who have been knocked out of the event.

Following yesterday's action, Virtus.pro, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Shopify Rebellion, and Weibo Gaming have all been eliminated, with Furia, G2 Esports, Spacestation, and Team Secret advancing.

With this being the case, the semi-finals are set as follows (bearing in mind the winners move ahead to the grand final and the losers are set to appear in a third place match):



Furia vs. G2 Esports



Spacestation vs. Team Secret



The semi-finals happen today, while the grand final is planned for tomorrow.