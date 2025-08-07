English
Rainbow Six: Siege X

Esports World Cup: The Rainbow Six: Siege X playoff bracket is set

Eight teams have been eliminated, while eight teams remain in contention.

HQ

Just yesterday, we told you all about the four teams who had been eliminated already from the Esports World Cup's Rainbow Six: Siege X tournament. We also commented on the four teams who had punched playoffs spots, and now we can build on that further by looking at the full playoffs bracket.

Set to kick off today with the quarterfinals matches, the eight playoffs teams and how they are seeded (with the bracket arranged in such a way where the top four teams are on the same side, and the bottom four the same) are as follows:


  • Virtus.pro vs. Furia

  • Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. G2 Esports

  • Shopify Rebellion vs. Spacestation

  • Team Secret vs. Weibo Gaming

With this bracket set, the eight teams who have already been eliminated from the event are as follows too:


  • FearX

  • Gen.G Esports

  • DarkZero

  • FaZe Clan

  • Team Falcons

  • Enterprise Esports

  • Oxygen Esports

  • W7m Esports

Who do you think will go the distance?

Rainbow Six: Siege X

