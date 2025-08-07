Esports World Cup: The Rainbow Six: Siege X playoff bracket is set

HQ

Just yesterday, we told you all about the four teams who had been eliminated already from the Esports World Cup's Rainbow Six: Siege X tournament. We also commented on the four teams who had punched playoffs spots, and now we can build on that further by looking at the full playoffs bracket.

Set to kick off today with the quarterfinals matches, the eight playoffs teams and how they are seeded (with the bracket arranged in such a way where the top four teams are on the same side, and the bottom four the same) are as follows:



Virtus.pro vs. Furia



Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. G2 Esports



Shopify Rebellion vs. Spacestation



Team Secret vs. Weibo Gaming



With this bracket set, the eight teams who have already been eliminated from the event are as follows too:



FearX



Gen.G Esports



DarkZero



FaZe Clan



Team Falcons



Enterprise Esports



Oxygen Esports



W7m Esports



Who do you think will go the distance?