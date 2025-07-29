English
PUBG Mobile

Esports World Cup: The PUBG Mobile World Cup Survival Stage teams are locked in

The event starts today and will see eight teams advancing and eight teams being eliminated.

The PUBG Mobile World Cup is still ongoing at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event began last week and will conclude at the end of this week, when a winner is decided and the $3 million prize pool is fully distributed.

With that being said, the Group Stage wrapped up recently and now all eyes are on the Survival Stage that is planned for today and tomorrow and will determine the first eight eliminated teams and the eight other squads who are advancing to the Grand Finals.

The format for the tournament is as such that already eight teams have punched their Grand Finals tickets, with these being the following organisations:


  • 4Thrives Esports

  • Alpha Gaming

  • Alter Ego Ares

  • DRX

  • IDA Esports

  • Team Secret

  • ThunderTalk Gaming

  • Weibo Gaming

The remaining 16 squads have moved onto the Survival Stage, where they will compete to avoid knockout and to secure one of eight remaining Grand Finals slots. These teams are the following:


  • Alpha7 Esports

  • eArena

  • Fire Flux Esports

  • Horaa Esports

  • Influence Rage

  • Intense Game

  • Kinotrope

  • NS RedForce

  • POWR eSports

  • R8 Esports

  • Regnum Carya

  • Team AxTMG

  • Team Falcons

  • Team Gamax

  • Team Vision

  • Yangon Galacticos

With the tournament seeded as such, who do you think is the favourite to lift the trophy?

PUBG Mobile

