Esports World Cup: The PUBG Mobile World Cup Survival Stage teams are locked in

The PUBG Mobile World Cup is still ongoing at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event began last week and will conclude at the end of this week, when a winner is decided and the $3 million prize pool is fully distributed.

With that being said, the Group Stage wrapped up recently and now all eyes are on the Survival Stage that is planned for today and tomorrow and will determine the first eight eliminated teams and the eight other squads who are advancing to the Grand Finals.

The format for the tournament is as such that already eight teams have punched their Grand Finals tickets, with these being the following organisations:



4Thrives Esports



Alpha Gaming



Alter Ego Ares



DRX



IDA Esports



Team Secret



ThunderTalk Gaming



Weibo Gaming



The remaining 16 squads have moved onto the Survival Stage, where they will compete to avoid knockout and to secure one of eight remaining Grand Finals slots. These teams are the following:



Alpha7 Esports



eArena



Fire Flux Esports



Horaa Esports



Influence Rage



Intense Game



Kinotrope



NS RedForce



POWR eSports



R8 Esports



Regnum Carya



Team AxTMG



Team Falcons



Team Gamax



Team Vision



Yangon Galacticos



With the tournament seeded as such, who do you think is the favourite to lift the trophy?