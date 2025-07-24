Esports World Cup: The PUBG Mobile World Cup starts tomorrow, here are the qualified teams

HQ

The big PUBG Mobile World Cup is almost here. As of tomorrow, July 25, the mega event will kick off at the Esports World Cup, wherein 24 teams will battle it out in a slate of stages in the hopes to be the last-one-standing and holding the trophy, with a big portion of the $3 million prize pool in their bank accounts too.

This event starts tomorrow and runs until August 3, and with that in mind, you might be wondering which teams have qualified and will be competing in the group stage, which is split into three eight-team divisions where the best eight advance to the grand finals and the bottom 16 drop into a survival stage. You can find this information below.

Red Group:



Team Falcons



Horaa Esports



eArena



POWR eSports



Alpha7 Esports



Nongshim RedForce



Weibo Gaming



Team AxTMG



Green Group:



IDA Esports



Alpha Gaming



Alter Ego Ares



Team Gamax



Intense Game



Kinotrope Gaming



ThunderTalk Gaming



R8 Esports



Yellow Group:



Fire Flux Esports



Regnum Carya Esports



4thrives Esports



Team Secret



Team Vision



Influence Rage



DRX



Yangon Galacticos



Out of these teams, who do you see as the favourite to win the tournament?