PUBG Mobile

Esports World Cup: The PUBG Mobile World Cup starts tomorrow, here are the qualified teams

24 teams will be fighting for a slice of a $3 million pie.

The big PUBG Mobile World Cup is almost here. As of tomorrow, July 25, the mega event will kick off at the Esports World Cup, wherein 24 teams will battle it out in a slate of stages in the hopes to be the last-one-standing and holding the trophy, with a big portion of the $3 million prize pool in their bank accounts too.

This event starts tomorrow and runs until August 3, and with that in mind, you might be wondering which teams have qualified and will be competing in the group stage, which is split into three eight-team divisions where the best eight advance to the grand finals and the bottom 16 drop into a survival stage. You can find this information below.

Red Group:


  • Team Falcons

  • Horaa Esports

  • eArena

  • POWR eSports

  • Alpha7 Esports

  • Nongshim RedForce

  • Weibo Gaming

  • Team AxTMG

Green Group:


  • IDA Esports

  • Alpha Gaming

  • Alter Ego Ares

  • Team Gamax

  • Intense Game

  • Kinotrope Gaming

  • ThunderTalk Gaming

  • R8 Esports

Yellow Group:


  • Fire Flux Esports

  • Regnum Carya Esports

  • 4thrives Esports

  • Team Secret

  • Team Vision

  • Influence Rage

  • DRX

  • Yangon Galacticos

Out of these teams, who do you see as the favourite to win the tournament?

PUBG Mobile

