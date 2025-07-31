Esports World Cup: The PUBG Mobile World Cup grand finals are locked in

The Survival Stage for the PUBG Mobile World Cup at the Esports World Cup has been completed. Eight of the 24 attending teams have been eliminated and sent home, and this means that the grand finals squads are locked in and ready for a busy couple of days wherein afterwards a victor will be decided.
For those wondering who has been knocked out, the eight eliminated squads are as follows:
As for who is left... The 16 remaining teams will be facing each other in a slate of matches that run between August 1 and 3, with a whopping 18 games set to be played. The victor will be the team who comes out on top with the most amassed points, with points earned for a variety of in-game actions including placement at the end of each match and total kills. The 16 grand finals squads are as follows:
Who do you think will come out on top?