Esports World Cup: The PUBG Mobile World Cup grand finals are locked in

The Survival Stage for the PUBG Mobile World Cup at the Esports World Cup has been completed. Eight of the 24 attending teams have been eliminated and sent home, and this means that the grand finals squads are locked in and ready for a busy couple of days wherein afterwards a victor will be decided.

For those wondering who has been knocked out, the eight eliminated squads are as follows:



Influence Rage



R8 Esports



Team Vision



Intense Game



Alpha7 Esports



Team AxTMG



Kinotrope



Team Gamax



As for who is left... The 16 remaining teams will be facing each other in a slate of matches that run between August 1 and 3, with a whopping 18 games set to be played. The victor will be the team who comes out on top with the most amassed points, with points earned for a variety of in-game actions including placement at the end of each match and total kills. The 16 grand finals squads are as follows:



4Thrives Esports



Alpha Gaming



Alter Ego Ares



DRX



eArena



Fire Flux Esports



Horaa esports



IDA Esports



NS RedForce



POWR eSports



Regnum Carya



Team Falcons



Team Secret



ThunderTalk Gaming



Weibo Gaming



Yangon Galacticos



Who do you think will come out on top?