Esports World Cup: The PUBG: Battlegrounds final 16 have been confirmed

It's set to be another hectic and busy weekend at the Esports World Cup, as there are several finals planned to take place. One of the biggest is the PUBG: Battlegrounds event, a tournament that has $2 million on offer, and which will begin its grand finals proceedings today all before wrapping up and crowning a champion tomorrow.

With this being said, we now know the 16 finalists squads, and they are the following:



ROC Esports



Theerathon Five



AGAL



Petrichor Road



Twisted Minds



Change The Game



Virtus.pro



Team Falcons



The Expendables



Natus Vincere



Freecs



17 Gaming



T1



Gen.G Esports



Game Start Win



TOYO Esports



Each team will compete in all 12 of the coming grand finals matches that run over the next two days, and the team at the end with the best overall placements and kill tally will lift the trophy, head home with $650,000 in prize money, and 1,000 Club Points for their respective organisations too.