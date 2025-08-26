Esports World Cup: The MongolZ crowned Counter-Strike 2 champion

HQ

The Esports World Cup is once again in the books. The annual competitive festival that has spanned seven weeks this year came to a close over the weekend, with the final event being the big Counter-Strike 2 tournament.

This tournament saw 16 teams in attendance and battling for a slice of a $1.25 million prize pool, which has ultimately mostly gone to a team that has been on the up and up as of recent.

After a dominant grand final that saw Aurora Gaming lose 3-0, The MongolZ has been crowned champion, adding yet another trophy and title to its list in 2025, which has also included BLAST.tv Austin Major in June.

This result has seen The MongolZ heading home with half a million in prize money and has set the team up as one to watch heading into the ESL Pro League Season 22 in a few weeks.