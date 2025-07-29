English
Mobile Legends

Esports World Cup: The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Mid-Season Cup playoffs are confirmed

Eight teams remain in action at the tournament that concludes on August 2.

The Esports World Cup is around halfway completed. The festival is now on its fourth of seven total weeks, and this one will feature a multitude of finals to enjoy again. One is the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Mid-Season Cup, which as of the moment is heading into its playoffs bracket, where eight teams fight for survival and for the chance to eventually lift the trophy on August 2.

With the playoffs confirmed, the quarterfinals for the tournament looks as follows:


  • Team Liquid PH vs. Aurora Türkiye

  • Mythic Seal vs. ONIC

  • RRQ Hoshi vs. SRG.OG

  • Team Spirit vs. ONIC Philippines

The format is now at a stage where it's solely 'win and in,' with any losses leading to elimination. There is a third-place match planned however, where the semi-final losers compete for consolation.

Mobile Legends

