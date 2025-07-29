Esports World Cup: The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Mid-Season Cup playoffs are confirmed

HQ

The Esports World Cup is around halfway completed. The festival is now on its fourth of seven total weeks, and this one will feature a multitude of finals to enjoy again. One is the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Mid-Season Cup, which as of the moment is heading into its playoffs bracket, where eight teams fight for survival and for the chance to eventually lift the trophy on August 2.

With the playoffs confirmed, the quarterfinals for the tournament looks as follows:



Team Liquid PH vs. Aurora Türkiye



Mythic Seal vs. ONIC



RRQ Hoshi vs. SRG.OG



Team Spirit vs. ONIC Philippines



The format is now at a stage where it's solely 'win and in,' with any losses leading to elimination. There is a third-place match planned however, where the semi-final losers compete for consolation.