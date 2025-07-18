Esports World Cup: The League of Legends knockout bracket is already underway

HQ

The League of Legends tournament at the Esports World Cup is moving ahead at lightspeed. While it feels like the event only just started, already half of the attending teams have been eliminated, half of the quarterfinals have been completed, and half of the semi-finals squads have been locked in.

Following the events yesterday, both Furia and CTBC Flying Oyster have been eliminated after losing their last group stagematches. To add to this, both Bilibili Gaming and Hanwha Life Esports have also been knocked out following losing their knockout bracket quarterfinals. This means only six teams remain and four of those teams will be going home today.

To begin with, the last two quarterfinals will take place and will see Gen.G Esports and FlyQuest battling it out (for a slot in a semifinal against G2 Esports), before T1 and Movistar KOI compete (to secure a semifinal position against Anyone's Legend). Once two teams are knocked out in the quarters, both the semifinals will then be played and two more teams will be knocked out, leaving just tomorrow's finalists.

Looking at the remaining squads, who do you think is the favourite to win?