Esports World Cup: The Honor of Kings World Cup playoffs bracket is set

HQ

The past week saw plenty of Honor of Kings action hosted at the Esports World Cup, as the group stage and the Group Kings bracket took place for the Honor of Kings World Cup. This effectively meant that of the 16 teams in attendance, eight have already been eliminated, while the remaining eight have been seeded into the single-elimination playoffs bracket, which will kick off tomorrow and run all the way until July 26 when a winner is determined.

With that in mind, the playoffs bracket, and its initial quarterfinals matches look as follows:



TT Global vs. Team Vitality



Nova Esports vs. OG



Paws Gaming vs. Twisted Minds



AG.AL vs. Alpha7 Esports



The winners of the top two and bottom two matches will advance to the semi-finals, with the two semi-finals winners moving onwards to the final. There is no losers bracket or such this time, meaning it is solely 'win and in', with the losers catching a ride to the airport.