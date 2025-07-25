Esports World Cup: The Honor of Kings World Cup final four are set

HQ

It's crunch time for the Honor of Kings World Cup at the Saudi Arabian Esports World Cup, as after a busy bunch of days of competition, now only four teams remain in contention, four squads who have been seeded into two semi-finals matches.

The games will both happen later today, and the winners will advance to tomorrow's grand final, all while the losers have to remain content with appearing in the third-place final. As for how the semi-finals are structured, the match-ups are as follows:



TT Global vs. Nova Esports



Twisted Minds vs. AG.AL



This does mean that after yesterday's games, the two most recently knocked out organisations were Team Vitality and Alpha7 Esports, each of whom were smashed by TT Global and AG.AL respectively 4-0.

As for what the winner of this event will receive tomorrow, they will head home with $750,000 in prize money, plus 1,000 Club Points for their respective team.