Esports World Cup: The groups are locked in for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 event

As you would expect, this coming week will be a busy one for the Esports World Cup, as there are no less than three finals planned. This will include the StarCraft II event concluding on Friday, the Honor of Kings tournament on Saturday, and the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 event on Sunday. While the former two have started to some degree, the CoD tournament won't kick off until tomorrow, but we can prepare for what's to come by checking out how the groups have been arranged.

The group stage will run for two days and will see the 16 team field trimmed down to eight squads. As for how the playoffs teams will be determined, each group will see two squads advancing after working through a double-elimination bracket where there will be an upper and lower bracket winner.

Check out how the groups are split and the initial matchups are arranged below.

Group A:



OpTic Gaming vs. FiveFears



G2 Esports vs. Cloud9



Group B:



Vancouver Surge vs. Team Orchid



100 Thieves vs. Gentle Mates



Group C:



Boston Breach vs. Team WaR



Movistar KOI vs. Team Falcons



Group D:



Team Heretics vs. Project 7



FaZe Clan vs. OMiT



If you're wondering why many of the Call of Duty League teams are regarded as their respective organisations and not their franchise names (i.e. FaZe Clan instead of Atlanta Faze, 100 Thieves instead of LA Thieves, Team Falcons instead of Vegas Falcons, and so forth), it's likely to ensure that acquired Club Points are distributed to their organisation and not the CDL franchise, all to gain better ranking in the festival-wide Club Championship.