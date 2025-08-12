Esports World Cup: The final Tekken 8 competitors have been confirmed

HQ

This week, Tekken 8 will be one of the many titles defining the Esports World Cup, as the main event will happen and will see the 32 qualified players systematically eliminated until only a victor remains. That tournament begins tomorrow, but it will run until Saturday, when a champion is crowned.

Over the past weekend, the Last Chance Qualifier for the Tekken 8 event happened, meaning we now know the four additional players who have punched their ticket to the main event. These individuals are:



Numan Ch



qudans



Qasim Meer



kkokkoma



As for the other 28 competitors, they have yet to be seeded into their respective groups for the first stage of the action, but we do know that these players have also qualified for the event.