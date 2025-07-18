Esports World Cup: The Dota 2 final are four are locked in

HQ

Tomorrow will be a big day for the Esports World Cup as a few different tournaments will be wrapping up and seeing champions crowned. One such example of this is the Dota 2 event that currently only has four of its 16 attending teams left in contention.

Yep, the semi-final bracket has been locked in, and we now know that Team Spirit will face Parivision and Tundra Esports will battle it out with Team Falcons. The winners will advance to tomorrow's grand final and the losers will meet in a third-place match.

Talking about losers, the four teams who were knocked out in the quarterfinals included Gaimin Gladiators, Aurora Gaming, BetBoom Team, and Team Liquid.

Who do you think will come out on top?