Esports World Cup: Team Secret crowned Rainbow Six: Siege X champion

HQ

While you likely would have put your money on an established and experienced veteran organisation winning the Rainbow Six: Siege X trophy at the Esports World Cup, this ultimately didn't end up being the case.

The tournament came to a close over the weekend and it saw a new champion being crowned. Team Secret rose to the challenge and defeated G2 Esports in the grand finale, securing the trophy and $750,000 in prize money.

This is a big moment for the organisation as it's the first major trophy that Team Secret has won in Rainbow Six esports. It also now sets the team up as one to watch heading into future events, including the Six Invitational, which it never made much of a dent in earlier this year, when it concluded the premier tournament as one of the first knockouts.

This result also sees Team Secret as an organisation netting 1,000 Club Points, which will be helpful for its standing in the overarching Club Championship.