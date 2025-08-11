Esports World Cup: Team Liquid's ManuBachoore lifts EA Sports FC Pro 25 World Championship trophy

HQ

This past weekend, at the Esports World Cup, the EA Sports FC Pro 25 World Championship came to a close, with this being the event where 32 of the best EA FC players were in attendance and looking to be crowned as a victor.

After a hectic slate of action, one player came out on top, with this being Team Liquid's Manuel "ManuBachoore" Bachoore, who overcame Team Vitality's Brice "Brice" Masson in the finals to claim the trophy and $250,000 in prize money.

Team Liquid also walked away with 1,000 Club Points for the Dutch player's efforts, something that was supported by their second Dutch competitor, Levi "Levi de Weerd" de Weerd, who came third and secured a further 500 Club Points. This has been a huge event for Team Liquid who now leads the Club Championship with 4,200 points, 500 more than the second-placing Team Falcons.