Esports World Cup: Team Liquid PH lifts Mobile Legends Bang Bang Mid Season Cup trophy

One of the many, many esports events that took place recently included the conclusion of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Mid Season Cup event at the Esports World Cup. This tournament saw 23 teams in attendance and fighting over a slice of a $3 million prize pool, plus a trophy that one team has now walked away with.

After a dominant playoffs bracket and finals performance, Team Liquid PH overcame SRG.OG in the finals to secure the trophy and $1 million in prize money too.

The result sets the team up as the one to beat heading into the Mobile Legends Professional League PH Season 16, which will kick off in two weeks, and also sees Team Liquid continuing to be the closest challenger to Team Falcons in the Esports World Cup's Club Championship, with 3,200 total points, only 300 behind the Saudi team at 3,500.