Esports World Cup: Team Falcons retains Club Championship title

All things considered, despite a good effort from Team Liquid and Team Vitality, the Riyadh-based Esports World Cup's Club Championship has been quite the one-sided affair once more. After weeks of intense action across over 20 different titles, the massive annual festival has come to a close and with that a Club Champion has been crowned once more.

Or rather re-crowned... Following the 2024 event where Team Falcons, a Saudi Arabian organisation of all things, won the Club Championship, now in 2025 the very same organisation has retained its title and trophy.

In total, Team Falcons managed to secure a whopping 5,200 points, which was well ahead of Team Liquid in second at 4,200 and even further ahead of Team Vitality in third at 4,050. After this came Twisted Minds in fourth at 3,200 points, tied with Virtus.pro at the same points tally.

The question now is whether Team Falcons can secure a back-to-back-to-back Club Championship after the 2026 Esports World Cup.