Esports World Cup: Only four teams remain in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women's Invitational 2025

We've already told you about the latest developments in the Esports World Cup's League of Legends and Dota 2 tournaments, two major events that will conclude tomorrow. However, they won't be the only tournaments to wrap up on July 19, as the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women's Invitational 2025 will also conclude on the same day.

Yep, esports fans are in for a mega Saturday, and speaking about the MLBB MWI, only four teams are left alive in this tournament and are gunning for the trophy. Yesterday saw the quarterfinals taking place and those matches eliminated four teams, specifically Natus Vincere PH, ONIC Pertiwi, Twisted Minds Orchid, and FUT Esports. As for the four squads left alive, the semi-finals are arranged as such:



Gaimin Gladiators vs. Terror Queens



Team Liquid vs. Team Vitality



The winners advance to the grand final and the losers drop into a third-place match.