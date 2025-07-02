Esports World Cup locks down Lenovo and Aramco as partners

HQ

It's almost time for the Esports World Cup to begin, seeing teams and organisations from around the world heading to Saudi Arabia to compete in over 20 tournaments to win a slice of over $70 million in prize money. It's the biggest esports festival of the year, and with that being the case, it needs big partners.

Now, it has been confirmed that Lenovo is joining the festival as its main partner, a whopping deal that will see training rooms and tournament zones equipped with the latest Lenovo Legion gear. This will also spread to include fan activations and social campaigns, and will even see Lenovo branding appearing on EWC broadcasts.

Otherwise, fuel titan Aramco joins the festival as another partner, with a greater focus on motorsporting events. This will build on last year's inaugural deal and will now stretch into the future for multiple years, and will even see the SIM Arena renamed the Aramco SIM Arena. This will even lead to the founding of the Aramco Esports Championships too, where racers will compete in two seasons during the EWC all to secure an in-person finals spot at the EWC near its end, with the winner of this tournament earning a spot in a driver development programme hosted at the Aston Martin Esports HQ at Silverstone in the UK.