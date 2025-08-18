Gamereactor

Esports World Cup: Karmine Corp lift the Rocket League trophy

After defeating Geekay Esports in the grand final.

HQ

It has been another busy week at the Esports World Cup, as the penultimate week at the Saudi Arabian festival has seen four major finals hosted. One of such was the Rocket League event, which brought together a bunch of the best teams from around the world to compete in an event where $1 million was on the line.

After a gruelling tournament, Karmine Corp ultimately shattered the dreams of Geekay Esports, all by defeating the team in the grand final and securing the trophy for their own. We say shattered the dreams because Geekay Esports has been fighting elimination since the second match of the tournament, while Karmine Corp has been in control of their own destiny for around half of the event.

This result continues a strong 2025 season for Karmine Corp, who also won the Birmingham Major in March. The next big question on everyone's mind is whether the team can carry this success into the coming World Championship.

Rocket League

