Esports World Cup: Here's the Chess playoffs bracket

It's almost time for another major tournament to come to a close at the Esports World Cup once again. The chess event wraps up tomorrow, August 1, and with that being the case, the playoffs bracket is now set and seeded.

Yep, we now know how the eight remaining players have been stacked up. The quarterfinals have been locked in, and we also know the path each will have to take if they intend to punch a ticket to the eventual grand final.

The quarterfinals are arranged as follows, with the first two games being on the same side of the bracket, and the bottom two being on the opposite side.



Ian Nepomniachtchi vs. Arjun Erigasi



Alireza Firouzja vs. Nodirbek Abdusattorov



Magnus Carlsen vs. Nihal Sarin



Levon Aronian vs. Hikaru Nakamura



The victor will head home with $250,000 in prize money.