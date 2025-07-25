Esports World Cup: Here are the StarCraft II final four

HQ

The first major final of this week at the Esports World Cup will be the StarCraft II event. It wraps up later today, and this means that we have plenty of exciting SC2 action to look forward towards in the coming hours.

Today will see the hosting of the semi-finals, the third-place match, and the grand finale, and with all of this planned, we now know the four remaining players who will be competing for a slice of a $700,000 pie and 1,000 Club Points to boot.

With this planned, you're probably aware that there are no second chances, and that the winners of both semi-finals will advance to the finals while the losers battle for consolation in the third-place match. To see how the bracket is structured, check out the matches below.



Serral (Zerg) vs. Cure (Terran)



Solar (Zerg) vs. Classic (Protoss)



Who do you think will come out on top, and will it be an all-Zerg finale?