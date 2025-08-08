Esports World Cup: Here are the results of the Call of Duty: Warzone group stage

HQ

The Call of Duty: Warzone event at the Esports World Cup is well underway. Already, the group stage has concluded, which means that the best seven teams have already punched their ticket to the finals, all while the remaining 14 fall into a last chance group where only seven will advance, with the other seven being eliminated from the tournament.

With this in mind, the seven qualified teams are as follows:



100 Thieves



NOVO Esports



ROC Esports



Team Falcons



Team Vision



Twisted Minds



Virtus.pro



The 14 teams in the last chance stage on the other hand (which will be played today) are:



9z Team



AG.AL



EVOS



FaZe Clan



FiveFears



Fnatic



Gamax Esports



Gentle Mates



Inner Circle



KOI



Leviatan



Victory Kills All



XO Esports



With the finals set to happen on Saturday, August 9, who do you think will come out on top?