Esports World Cup: Here are the results of the Call of Duty: Warzone group stage

14 teams now battle for survival, while seven patiently await in the finals.

The Call of Duty: Warzone event at the Esports World Cup is well underway. Already, the group stage has concluded, which means that the best seven teams have already punched their ticket to the finals, all while the remaining 14 fall into a last chance group where only seven will advance, with the other seven being eliminated from the tournament.

With this in mind, the seven qualified teams are as follows:


  • 100 Thieves

  • NOVO Esports

  • ROC Esports

  • Team Falcons

  • Team Vision

  • Twisted Minds

  • Virtus.pro

The 14 teams in the last chance stage on the other hand (which will be played today) are:


  • 100 Thieves

  • 9z Team

  • AG.AL

  • EVOS

  • FaZe Clan

  • FiveFears

  • Fnatic

  • Gamax Esports

  • Gentle Mates

  • Inner Circle

  • KOI

  • Leviatan

  • Victory Kills All

  • XO Esports

With the finals set to happen on Saturday, August 9, who do you think will come out on top?

