esports
Rocket League

Esports World Cup: Here are the groups for the Rocket League tournament

It kicks off tomorrow and will wrap up as soon as August 17.

HQ

It's almost time for the Rocket League event to feature at the Esports World Cup, with this tournament kicking off tomorrow, on August 13, and running all the way until August 17, when a victor will be decided.

With this coming up and with $1 million on the line, you might be wondering how the various groups are arranged. You can see this information below, plus how each team is seeded for its first match, with the added caveat that only two teams will advance from each group and punch a ticket to the coming Playoffs bracket.

Group A:


  • NRG vs. FUT Esports

  • Karmine Corp vs. Virtus.pro

Group B:


  • Dignitas vs. Wildcard

  • Team Secret vs. Gen.G Mobil1 Racing

Group C:


  • Team Falcons vs. Geekay Esports

  • Furia vs. The Ultimates

Group D:


  • Team Vitality vs. Spacestation

  • Twisted Minds vs. TSM

Who do you think will come out on top in this event?

Rocket League

