Esports World Cup: Here are the groups for the PUBG: Battlegrounds tournament

This week, PUBG: Battlegrounds will be looking to steal the show at the Esports World Cup as the major event dedicated to the game will happen. Not to be confused with the PUBG Mobile tournament that happened recently, this one will see 24 of the best teams from around the world in attendance and looking to secure a slice of a $2 million prize pool.

With the tournament kicking off today and running until Saturday, August 16, we now know the various groups for the action and how each team has been seeded into the three respective groups.

Group A:



Natus Vincere



T1



TOYO Esports



Buririam United Esports



Game Start Win



17 Gaming



The Expendables



Full Sense



Group B:



Geekay Esports



Gen.G Esports



ROC Esports



Sharper Esport



AGAL International



Change The Game



Team Falcons



BB Team



Group C:



Virtus.pro



FN Esports



Team Liquid



TDT Esports



Petrichor Road



Freecs



Twisted Minds



Theerathon Five



With these attending teams in mind, who do you think is the favourite to win?