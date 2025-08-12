esports
Esports World Cup: Here are the groups for the PUBG: Battlegrounds tournament
The event kicks off today and runs until Saturday.
This week, PUBG: Battlegrounds will be looking to steal the show at the Esports World Cup as the major event dedicated to the game will happen. Not to be confused with the PUBG Mobile tournament that happened recently, this one will see 24 of the best teams from around the world in attendance and looking to secure a slice of a $2 million prize pool.
With the tournament kicking off today and running until Saturday, August 16, we now know the various groups for the action and how each team has been seeded into the three respective groups.
Group A:
- Natus Vincere
- T1
- TOYO Esports
- Buririam United Esports
- Game Start Win
- 17 Gaming
- The Expendables
- Full Sense
Group B:
- Geekay Esports
- Gen.G Esports
- ROC Esports
- Sharper Esport
- AGAL International
- Change The Game
- Team Falcons
- BB Team
Group C:
- Virtus.pro
- FN Esports
- Team Liquid
- TDT Esports
- Petrichor Road
- Freecs
- Twisted Minds
- Theerathon Five
With these attending teams in mind, who do you think is the favourite to win?